Earnings results for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Artisan Partners Asset Management last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business earned $203 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Artisan Partners Asset Management has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Artisan Partners Asset Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.30%. The high price target for APAM is $49.00 and the low price target for APAM is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Artisan Partners Asset Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.80, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $42.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Artisan Partners Asset Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 100.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Artisan Partners Asset Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.63% next year. This indicates that Artisan Partners Asset Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

In the past three months, Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.44% of the stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management is held by insiders. 66.55% of the stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM



Earnings for Artisan Partners Asset Management are expected to grow by 16.77% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 15.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 15.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a P/B Ratio of 23.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

