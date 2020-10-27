Earnings results for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.33.

Asbury Automotive Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Its revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asbury Automotive Group has generated $9.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Asbury Automotive Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.23%. The high price target for ABG is $170.00 and the low price target for ABG is $76.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Asbury Automotive Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.86, Asbury Automotive Group has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $116.59. Asbury Automotive Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Asbury Automotive Group does not currently pay a dividend. Asbury Automotive Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Asbury Automotive Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $183,630.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Asbury Automotive Group is held by insiders.

Earnings for Asbury Automotive Group are expected to grow by 13.93% in the coming year, from $11.92 to $13.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Asbury Automotive Group is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Asbury Automotive Group is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.54. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Asbury Automotive Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

