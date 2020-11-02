Earnings results for ASGN (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

PayPal last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.4. PayPal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. PayPal will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ASGN (NASDAQ:PYPL)

39 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PayPal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $201.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.43%. The high price target for PYPL is $290.00 and the low price target for PYPL is $120.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 33 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PayPal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 33 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $201.82, PayPal has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $186.13. PayPal has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ASGN (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal does not currently pay a dividend. PayPal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ASGN (NASDAQ:PYPL)

In the past three months, PayPal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,360,920.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of PayPal is held by insiders. 83.43% of the stock of PayPal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ASGN (NASDAQ:PYPL



Earnings for PayPal are expected to grow by 28.26% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of PayPal is 85.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of PayPal is 85.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.64. PayPal has a PEG Ratio of 3.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PayPal has a P/B Ratio of 12.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

