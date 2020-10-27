Earnings results for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

ASGN last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. Its revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. ASGN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASGN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.77%. The high price target for ASGN is $80.00 and the low price target for ASGN is $51.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASGN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.71, ASGN has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $69.08. ASGN has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN does not currently pay a dividend. ASGN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

In the past three months, ASGN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,283,884.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of ASGN is held by insiders. 92.62% of the stock of ASGN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN



Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $4.44 to $4.81 per share. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 19.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 19.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. ASGN has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASGN has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here