CTI BioPharma Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CTI BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.85%. The high price target for CTIC is $7.00 and the low price target for CTIC is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CTI BioPharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, CTI BioPharma has a forecasted upside of 53.8% from its current price of $3.25. CTI BioPharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

CTI BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. CTI BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CTI BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of CTI BioPharma is held by insiders. 46.75% of the stock of CTI BioPharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CTI BioPharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of CTI BioPharma is -4.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CTI BioPharma is -4.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CTI BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 10.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

