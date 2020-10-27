Earnings results for Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Ashford Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

Ashford last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Ashford has generated $7.07 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Dividend Strength: Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Ashford does not currently pay a dividend. Ashford does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

In the past three months, Ashford insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.50% of the stock of Ashford is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.70% of the stock of Ashford is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ashford (NYSE:AINC



Earnings for Ashford are expected to grow by 75.00% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Ashford is -0.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ashford is -0.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ashford has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here