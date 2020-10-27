Earnings results for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-5.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.8.

Ashford Hospitality Trust last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $16.07. The business earned $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust has generated $12.20 earnings per share over the last year. Ashford Hospitality Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 232.26%. The high price target for AHT is $15.00 and the low price target for AHT is $1.10. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ashford Hospitality Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.15, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a forecasted upside of 232.3% from its current price of $1.55. Ashford Hospitality Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

In the past three months, Ashford Hospitality Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $234,900.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT



Earnings for Ashford Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($24.82) to ($4.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Ashford Hospitality Trust is -0.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ashford Hospitality Trust is -0.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

