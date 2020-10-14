Earnings results for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

ASML last announced its earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Its revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.0. ASML has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASML in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $371.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.24%. The high price target for ASML is $430.00 and the low price target for ASML is $310.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASML has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $371.75, ASML has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $405.15. ASML has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ASML has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ASML is 35.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ASML will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.32% next year. This indicates that ASML will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

In the past three months, ASML insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.21% of the stock of ASML is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML



Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 28.89% in the coming year, from $8.62 to $11.11 per share. The P/E ratio of ASML is 53.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.81. The P/E ratio of ASML is 53.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.32. ASML has a PEG Ratio of 2.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASML has a P/B Ratio of 12.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

