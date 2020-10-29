Earnings results for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Aspen Aerogels last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm earned $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Aspen Aerogels has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aspen Aerogels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.27%. The high price target for ASPN is $15.00 and the low price target for ASPN is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aspen Aerogels has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.67, Aspen Aerogels has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $10.58. Aspen Aerogels has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Aerogels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

In the past three months, Aspen Aerogels insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Aspen Aerogels is held by insiders. 71.23% of the stock of Aspen Aerogels is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN



Earnings for Aspen Aerogels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Aerogels is -22.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aspen Aerogels is -22.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aspen Aerogels has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

