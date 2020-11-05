Earnings results for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Aspen Technology last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The company earned $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Aspen Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.37%. The high price target for AZPN is $156.00 and the low price target for AZPN is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aspen Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.33, Aspen Technology has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $119.50. Aspen Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

In the past three months, Aspen Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $415,715.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Aspen Technology is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN



Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -7.66% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 36.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 36.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. Aspen Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aspen Technology has a P/B Ratio of 20.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here