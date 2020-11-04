Earnings results for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Aspen Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. The company earned $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Aspen Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Aspen Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.78%. The high price target for AZPN is $156.00 and the low price target for AZPN is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aspen Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.33, Aspen Technology has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $112.46. Aspen Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

In the past three months, Aspen Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $415,715.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Aspen Technology is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN



Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -7.66% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 34.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 34.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Aspen Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aspen Technology has a P/B Ratio of 19.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

