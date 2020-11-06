Earnings results for Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Assertio last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm earned $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.34 million. Assertio has generated ($3.07) earnings per share over the last year. Assertio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Assertio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 422.39%. The high price target for ASRT is $3.50 and the low price target for ASRT is $3.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Assertio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Assertio has a forecasted upside of 422.4% from its current price of $0.67. Assertio has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio does not currently pay a dividend. Assertio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

In the past three months, Assertio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of Assertio is held by insiders. 47.59% of the stock of Assertio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT



Earnings for Assertio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.85) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Assertio is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Assertio is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Assertio has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

