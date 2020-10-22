Earnings results for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Associated Banc last announced its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company earned $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Associated Banc has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Associated Banc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Associated Banc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.01%. The high price target for ASB is $22.00 and the low price target for ASB is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Associated Banc has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.25, Associated Banc has a forecasted upside of 18.0% from its current price of $13.77. Associated Banc has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Associated Banc has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Associated Banc is 36.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Associated Banc will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.73% next year. This indicates that Associated Banc will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

In the past three months, Associated Banc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,960.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.38% of the stock of Associated Banc is held by insiders. 71.81% of the stock of Associated Banc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Associated Banc are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Associated Banc is 6.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Associated Banc is 6.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Associated Banc has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Associated Banc has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

