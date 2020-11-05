Earnings results for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Assured Guaranty last released its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. The business earned $221 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Assured Guaranty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Assured Guaranty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.77%. The high price target for AGO is $57.00 and the low price target for AGO is $45.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Assured Guaranty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Assured Guaranty has a forecasted upside of 93.8% from its current price of $26.32. Assured Guaranty has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Assured Guaranty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

In the past three months, Assured Guaranty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.75% of the stock of Assured Guaranty is held by insiders. 91.42% of the stock of Assured Guaranty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO



The P/E ratio of Assured Guaranty is 7.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Assured Guaranty is 7.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Assured Guaranty has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here