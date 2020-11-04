Earnings results for Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Astec Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Its revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Astec Industries has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.7. Astec Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Astec Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.20%. The high price target for ASTE is $48.00 and the low price target for ASTE is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Astec Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.33, Astec Industries has a forecasted downside of 19.2% from its current price of $54.87. Astec Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Astec Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Astec Industries is 28.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Astec Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.79% next year. This indicates that Astec Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

In the past three months, Astec Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,918.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Astec Industries is held by insiders. 94.38% of the stock of Astec Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE



Earnings for Astec Industries are expected to grow by 48.86% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Astec Industries is 85.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Astec Industries is 85.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. Astec Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

