Earnings results for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Astrazeneca PLC is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

AstraZeneca last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company earned $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. AstraZeneca has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.3.

Analyst Opinion on AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.04%. The high price target for AZN is $65.00 and the low price target for AZN is $60.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AstraZeneca does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AstraZeneca is 50.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AstraZeneca will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.38% next year. This indicates that AstraZeneca will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

In the past three months, AstraZeneca insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.30% of the stock of AstraZeneca is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN



Earnings for AstraZeneca are expected to grow by 26.11% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of AstraZeneca is 66.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of AstraZeneca is 66.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. AstraZeneca has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AstraZeneca has a P/B Ratio of 9.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

