Earnings results for Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Astronics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company earned $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.24 million. Astronics has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Astronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Astronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 155.30%. The high price target for ATRO is $38.00 and the low price target for ATRO is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Astronics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.67, Astronics has a forecasted upside of 155.3% from its current price of $6.92. Astronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics does not currently pay a dividend. Astronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

In the past three months, Astronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.81% of the stock of Astronics is held by insiders. 64.52% of the stock of Astronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO



Earnings for Astronics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Astronics is -1.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Astronics is -1.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Astronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here