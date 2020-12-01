Earnings results for At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

At Home Group last released its earnings results on September 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm earned $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. At Home Group has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. At Home Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for At Home Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.03, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.67%. The high price target for HOME is $25.00 and the low price target for HOME is $4.75. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group does not currently pay a dividend. At Home Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

In the past three months, At Home Group insiders have sold 1,932.02% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $385,796.00 in company stock and sold $7,839,462.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of At Home Group is held by insiders. 78.44% of the stock of At Home Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME



Earnings for At Home Group are expected to decrease by -22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of At Home Group is -2.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of At Home Group is -2.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. At Home Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.18. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. At Home Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

