Earnings results for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Athene last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. Its revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Athene has generated $6.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Athene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.03%. The high price target for ATH is $72.00 and the low price target for ATH is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene does not currently pay a dividend. Athene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Athene (NYSE:ATH)

In the past three months, Athene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Athene is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Athene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Athene (NYSE:ATH



Earnings for Athene are expected to grow by 50.94% in the coming year, from $5.30 to $8.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Athene is 14.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Athene is 14.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Athene has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

