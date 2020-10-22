Earnings results for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.93%. The high price target for ACBI is $14.00 and the low price target for ACBI is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $13.47. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

In the past three months, Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $23,525.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by insiders. 84.28% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI



Earnings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares are expected to grow by 41.56% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 1.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

