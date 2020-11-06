Earnings results for Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Atlantica Yield last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business earned $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.6. Atlantica Yield has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Atlantica Yield will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantica Yield in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.19%. The high price target for AY is $35.00 and the low price target for AY is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlantica Yield has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Atlantica Yield has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $31.94. Atlantica Yield has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Atlantica Yield has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atlantica Yield is 275.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Atlantica Yield will have a dividend payout ratio of 138.84% in the coming year. This indicates that Atlantica Yield may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

In the past three months, Atlantica Yield insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.03% of the stock of Atlantica Yield is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY



Earnings for Atlantica Yield are expected to grow by 128.30% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantica Yield is 199.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Atlantica Yield is 199.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.54. Atlantica Yield has a PEG Ratio of 1.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atlantica Yield has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

