Earnings results for Atmos Energy (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

First United last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter. First United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. First United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atmos Energy (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Dividend Strength: Atmos Energy (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Atmos Energy (NASDAQ:FUNC)

In the past three months, First United insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $63,103.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of First United is held by insiders. Only 32.97% of the stock of First United is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atmos Energy (NASDAQ:FUNC



The P/E ratio of First United is 7.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of First United is 7.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.01. First United has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here