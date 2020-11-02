Earnings results for ATN International (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Ameresco last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business earned $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Ameresco has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Ameresco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameresco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.05%. The high price target for AMRC is $50.00 and the low price target for AMRC is $27.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameresco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.83, Ameresco has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $38.39. Ameresco has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength

Ameresco does not currently pay a dividend. Ameresco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling

In the past three months, Ameresco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.86% of the stock of Ameresco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 39.73% of the stock of Ameresco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation



Earnings for Ameresco are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 44.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 44.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Ameresco has a PEG Ratio of 2.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ameresco has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

