Earnings results for Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.
Atomera last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Atomera has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Atomera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
There is no enough data Analyst Ratings
There is not enough analysis data for Atomera.
Dividend Strength: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera does not currently pay a dividend. Atomera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
In the past three months, Atomera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $122,882.00 in company stock. Only 18.00% of the stock of Atomera is held by insiders. Only 24.24% of the stock of Atomera is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM
The P/E ratio of Atomera is -10.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atomera is -10.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atomera has a P/B Ratio of 10.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
More latest stories: here