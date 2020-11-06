Earnings results for Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.15.

Atrion last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. Atrion has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Atrion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Atrion has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Atrion has been increasing its dividend for 16 years.

In the past three months, Atrion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.44% of the stock of Atrion is held by insiders. 65.70% of the stock of Atrion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Atrion is 31.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Atrion is 31.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. Atrion has a P/B Ratio of 4.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

