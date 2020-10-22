Earnings results for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

AT&T last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business earned $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. AT&T has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AT&T (NYSE:T)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AT&T in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.48, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.30%. The high price target for T is $45.00 and the low price target for T is $24.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AT&T has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.48, AT&T has a forecasted upside of 25.3% from its current price of $26.72. AT&T has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AT&T has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AT&T is 58.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AT&T will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.61% next year. This indicates that AT&T will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AT&T (NYSE:T)

In the past three months, AT&T insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,969,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of AT&T is held by insiders. 52.29% of the stock of AT&T is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AT&T (NYSE:T



Earnings for AT&T are expected to grow by 2.19% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of AT&T is 16.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of AT&T is 16.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. AT&T has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AT&T has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

