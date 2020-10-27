Earnings results for Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Auburn National Bancorporation last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Auburn National Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Dividend Strength: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Auburn National Bancorporation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

In the past three months, Auburn National Bancorporation insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,833.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.06% of the stock of Auburn National Bancorporation is held by insiders. Only 13.29% of the stock of Auburn National Bancorporation is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN



The P/E ratio of Auburn National Bancorporation is 16.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Auburn National Bancorporation is 16.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Auburn National Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here