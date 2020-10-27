Earnings results for AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

AudioCodes last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.1. AudioCodes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AudioCodes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.14%. The high price target for AUDC is $46.00 and the low price target for AUDC is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AudioCodes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.57, AudioCodes has a forecasted upside of 32.1% from its current price of $31.46. AudioCodes has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AudioCodes has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AudioCodes is 38.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AudioCodes will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.78% next year. This indicates that AudioCodes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

In the past three months, AudioCodes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.80% of the stock of AudioCodes is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.94% of the stock of AudioCodes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC



Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 11.88% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 131.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 131.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. AudioCodes has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AudioCodes has a P/B Ratio of 10.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here