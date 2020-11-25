Earnings results for Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Aurora Mobile last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $18.51 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aurora Mobile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. Aurora Mobile will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Dividend Strength: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Aurora Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

In the past three months, Aurora Mobile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.83% of the stock of Aurora Mobile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG



The P/E ratio of Aurora Mobile is -18.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aurora Mobile has a P/B Ratio of 5.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

