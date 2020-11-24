Earnings results for Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Autohome last released its quarterly earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Autohome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autohome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.28%. The high price target for ATHM is $113.00 and the low price target for ATHM is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Autohome has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.23, Autohome has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $99.41. Autohome has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Autohome does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Autohome is 18.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Autohome will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.49% next year. This indicates that Autohome will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

In the past three months, Autohome insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Autohome is held by insiders. 42.80% of the stock of Autohome is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM



Earnings for Autohome are expected to grow by 17.77% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Autohome is 26.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.48. The P/E ratio of Autohome is 26.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.06. Autohome has a PEG Ratio of 1.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Autohome has a P/B Ratio of 5.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

