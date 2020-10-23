Earnings results for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Autoliv last released its earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Autoliv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autoliv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.73%. The high price target for ALV is $95.00 and the low price target for ALV is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Autoliv has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.17, Autoliv has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $84.20. Autoliv has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Autoliv does not currently pay a dividend. Autoliv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Autoliv insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Autoliv is held by insiders. 37.32% of the stock of Autoliv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Autoliv are expected to grow by 136.02% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $5.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 51.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 51.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Autoliv has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

