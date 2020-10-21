Earnings results for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

AutoNation last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AutoNation has generated $4.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. AutoNation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AutoNation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.94%. The high price target for AN is $77.00 and the low price target for AN is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AutoNation has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation does not currently pay a dividend. AutoNation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

In the past three months, AutoNation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,615,150.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of AutoNation is held by insiders. 83.06% of the stock of AutoNation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AutoNation (NYSE:AN



Earnings for AutoNation are expected to grow by 8.91% in the coming year, from $5.61 to $6.11 per share. The P/E ratio of AutoNation is 18.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of AutoNation is 18.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.50. AutoNation has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AutoNation has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

