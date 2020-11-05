Earnings results for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Avalara last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avalara has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Avalara has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avalara in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.42%. The high price target for AVLR is $175.00 and the low price target for AVLR is $106.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avalara has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.83, Avalara has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $157.86. Avalara has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara does not currently pay a dividend. Avalara does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

In the past three months, Avalara insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,487,622.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Avalara is held by insiders. 90.41% of the stock of Avalara is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR



Earnings for Avalara are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Avalara is -242.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avalara is -242.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avalara has a P/B Ratio of 26.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

