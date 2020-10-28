Earnings results for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.34.

AvalonBay Communities last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.04. The company earned $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities has generated $9.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. AvalonBay Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $180.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.25%. The high price target for AVB is $244.00 and the low price target for AVB is $144.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AvalonBay Communities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $180.80, AvalonBay Communities has a forecasted upside of 29.3% from its current price of $139.88. AvalonBay Communities has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AvalonBay Communities does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 68.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AvalonBay Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.03% next year. This indicates that AvalonBay Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

In the past three months, AvalonBay Communities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of AvalonBay Communities is held by insiders. 91.92% of the stock of AvalonBay Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB



Earnings for AvalonBay Communities are expected to decrease by -1.34% in the coming year, from $8.95 to $8.83 per share. The P/E ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 24.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 24.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. AvalonBay Communities has a PEG Ratio of 13.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AvalonBay Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

