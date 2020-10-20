Earnings results for Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Avangrid last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Avangrid has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avangrid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.43%. The high price target for AGR is $64.00 and the low price target for AGR is $46.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avangrid has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.71, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Avangrid has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $53.93. Avangrid has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid pays a meaningful dividend of 3.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avangrid has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avangrid is 81.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Avangrid will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.03% next year. This indicates that Avangrid will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

In the past three months, Avangrid insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,961.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Avangrid is held by insiders. Only 13.88% of the stock of Avangrid is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR



Earnings for Avangrid are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 23.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 23.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.09. Avangrid has a PEG Ratio of 4.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avangrid has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

