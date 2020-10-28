Earnings results for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Avantor last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.3. Avantor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avantor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.76%. The high price target for AVTR is $30.00 and the low price target for AVTR is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avantor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.30, Avantor has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $24.44. Avantor has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor does not currently pay a dividend. Avantor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

In the past three months, Avantor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $803,833,759.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Avantor is held by insiders. 83.03% of the stock of Avantor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR



Earnings for Avantor are expected to grow by 24.05% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 106.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 106.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Avantor has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

