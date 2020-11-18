Earnings results for Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Avaya last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $721 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Its revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Avaya has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year. Avaya has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Avaya will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avaya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.34%. The high price target for AVYA is $22.00 and the low price target for AVYA is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avaya has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.56, Avaya has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $19.49. Avaya has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya does not currently pay a dividend. Avaya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

In the past three months, Avaya insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Avaya is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA



Earnings for Avaya are expected to grow by 18.21% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Avaya is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avaya has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

