Earnings results for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Avenue Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Avenue Therapeutics has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year. Avenue Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 30th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avenue Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 281.23%. The high price target for ATXI is $13.00 and the low price target for ATXI is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avenue Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Avenue Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 281.2% from its current price of $3.41. Avenue Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Avenue Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

In the past three months, Avenue Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Avenue Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 15.60% of the stock of Avenue Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI



Earnings for Avenue Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Avenue Therapeutics is -5.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avenue Therapeutics is -5.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avenue Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 17.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here