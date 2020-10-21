Earnings results for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

Avery Dennison last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has generated $6.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Avery Dennison has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avery Dennison in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.72%. The high price target for AVY is $148.00 and the low price target for AVY is $112.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avery Dennison has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.00, Avery Dennison has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $134.34. Avery Dennison has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avery Dennison has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avery Dennison is 35.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avery Dennison will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.58% next year. This indicates that Avery Dennison will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

In the past three months, Avery Dennison insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $723,398.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by insiders. 88.58% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY



Earnings for Avery Dennison are expected to grow by 9.46% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $6.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Avery Dennison has a PEG Ratio of 3.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avery Dennison has a P/B Ratio of 9.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here