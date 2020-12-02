Earnings results for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Avid Bioservices last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 1st, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company earned $25.39 million during the quarter. Avid Bioservices has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Avid Bioservices has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avid Bioservices in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.62%. The high price target for CDMO is $12.00 and the low price target for CDMO is $7.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avid Bioservices has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.63, Avid Bioservices has a forecasted upside of 9.6% from its current price of $8.78. Avid Bioservices has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Avid Bioservices does not currently pay a dividend. Avid Bioservices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Avid Bioservices insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.72% of the stock of Avid Bioservices is held by insiders. 48.51% of the stock of Avid Bioservices is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Avid Bioservices are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Avid Bioservices is -62.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avid Bioservices is -62.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avid Bioservices has a P/B Ratio of 11.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

