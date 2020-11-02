Earnings results for Avid Technology (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Investors Real Estate Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avid Technology (NYSE:IRET)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.47%. The high price target for IRET is $81.00 and the low price target for IRET is $64.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Avid Technology (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Investors Real Estate Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 75.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Investors Real Estate Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.10% in the coming year. This indicates that Investors Real Estate Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avid Technology (NYSE:IRET)

In the past three months, Investors Real Estate Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $31,365.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by insiders. 77.95% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avid Technology (NYSE:IRET



Earnings for Investors Real Estate Trust are expected to grow by 0.28% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

