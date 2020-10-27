Earnings results for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Avid Technology last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. Avid Technology has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Avid Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avid Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.22%. The high price target for AVID is $17.00 and the low price target for AVID is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avid Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, Avid Technology has a forecasted upside of 46.2% from its current price of $8.72. Avid Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Avid Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

In the past three months, Avid Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by insiders. 70.71% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID



Earnings for Avid Technology are expected to grow by 109.09% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 27.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 27.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52.

More latest stories: here