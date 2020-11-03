Earnings results for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.53%. The high price target for AVNT is $39.00 and the low price target for AVNT is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.50, Avient has a forecasted upside of 13.5% from its current price of $32.15. Avient has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avient does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Avient is 47.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avient will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.13% next year. This indicates that Avient will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

In the past three months, Avient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Avient is held by insiders. 87.74% of the stock of Avient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avient (NYSE:AVNT



Earnings for Avient are expected to grow by 31.01% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Avient is 4.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Avient is 4.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.05. Avient has a PEG Ratio of 2.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avient has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here