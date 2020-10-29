Earnings results for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.96.

Avis Budget Group last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm earned $760 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avis Budget Group has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year. Avis Budget Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avis Budget Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.87%. The high price target for CAR is $40.00 and the low price target for CAR is $20.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group does not currently pay a dividend. Avis Budget Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

In the past three months, Avis Budget Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $40,779,593.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of Avis Budget Group is held by insiders. 96.20% of the stock of Avis Budget Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR



Earnings for Avis Budget Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.00) to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Avis Budget Group is -7.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avis Budget Group is -7.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avis Budget Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

