Earnings results for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Avista last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm earned $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avista has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Avista has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Avista (NYSE:AVA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avista in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.47%. The high price target for AVA is $42.00 and the low price target for AVA is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avista has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.50, Avista has a forecasted upside of 10.5% from its current price of $34.85. Avista has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Avista has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avista is 93.10%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Avista will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.64% in the coming year. This indicates that Avista may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avista (NYSE:AVA)

In the past three months, Avista insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $128,922.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Avista is held by insiders. 75.95% of the stock of Avista is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avista (NYSE:AVA



Earnings for Avista are expected to grow by 11.35% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Avista is 19.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Avista is 19.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Avista has a PEG Ratio of 3.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avista has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

