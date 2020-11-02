Earnings results for Avnet (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

CDW last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. CDW has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. CDW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. CDW will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avnet (NASDAQ:CDW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CDW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $131.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.36%. The high price target for CDW is $150.00 and the low price target for CDW is $115.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CDW has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts' consensus price target of $131.63, CDW has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $122.60.

Dividend Strength: Avnet (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CDW does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CDW is 25.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CDW will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that CDW will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avnet (NASDAQ:CDW)

In the past three months, CDW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of CDW is held by insiders. 89.91% of the stock of CDW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avnet (NASDAQ:CDW



Earnings for CDW are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $5.58 to $6.08 per share. The P/E ratio of CDW is 23.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of CDW is 23.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. CDW has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CDW has a P/B Ratio of 18.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

