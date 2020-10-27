Earnings results for Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Avnet last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Avnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.42%. The high price target for AVT is $37.00 and the low price target for AVT is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avnet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.33, Avnet has a forecasted upside of 20.4% from its current price of $26.02. Avnet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avnet has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

In the past three months, Avnet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.65% of the stock of Avnet is held by insiders. 96.44% of the stock of Avnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avnet (NYSE:AVT



