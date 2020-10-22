Earnings results for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Axalta Coating Systems last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.8. Axalta Coating Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axalta Coating Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.21%. The high price target for AXTA is $28.00 and the low price target for AXTA is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axalta Coating Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Axalta Coating Systems has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $25.69. Axalta Coating Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Axalta Coating Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

In the past three months, Axalta Coating Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,200,890.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Axalta Coating Systems is held by insiders. 93.65% of the stock of Axalta Coating Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA



Earnings for Axalta Coating Systems are expected to grow by 78.82% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Axalta Coating Systems is 77.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Axalta Coating Systems is 77.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Axalta Coating Systems has a PEG Ratio of 16.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Axalta Coating Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

