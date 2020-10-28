Earnings results for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

AXIS Capital last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Its revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. AXIS Capital has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year. AXIS Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.45%. The high price target for AXS is $62.00 and the low price target for AXS is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AXIS Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.80, AXIS Capital has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $45.42. AXIS Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 3.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AXIS Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AXIS Capital is 65.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AXIS Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.23% next year. This indicates that AXIS Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

In the past three months, AXIS Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $111,993,739.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of AXIS Capital is held by insiders. 91.52% of the stock of AXIS Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS



Earnings for AXIS Capital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $4.29 per share. The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is -68.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is -68.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AXIS Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

