Earnings results for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Axon Enterprise last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm earned $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Axon Enterprise has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.19%. The high price target for AAXN is $120.00 and the low price target for AAXN is $82.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Axon Enterprise has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.75, Axon Enterprise has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $105.05. Axon Enterprise has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise does not currently pay a dividend. Axon Enterprise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

In the past three months, Axon Enterprise insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,385,480.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by insiders. 83.12% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN



Earnings for Axon Enterprise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Axon Enterprise is -191.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axon Enterprise is -191.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axon Enterprise has a P/B Ratio of 11.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here